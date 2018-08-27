Early voting is ramping up ahead of the Nashville vice mayor runoff election.
Voters will choose between Acting Vice Mayor Sheri Weiner and At-Large Councilman Jim Shulman.
Election Day is on Sept. 6, but there are now 11 locations where you can cast your vote ahead of time.
- Belle Meade City Hall - 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205
- Bellevue Library - 720 Baugh Road Nashville, TN 37221
- Bordeaux Library - 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218
- Casa Azafrán Community Center - 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- Edmondson Pike Library - 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- Goodlettsville Community Center - 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
- Green Hills Library - 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville, TN 37215
- Hermitage Library - 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076
- Madison Station Fifty Forward - 301 Madison Street, Madison, TN 37115
- Metro Office Building - 800 2nd Avenue S, 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37210
- Southeast Library - 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013
Below is the early voting schedule for all locations:
- Monday, August 27 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 28 - 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 29 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 30 - 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 31 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 1 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.