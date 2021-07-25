MACC

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control announced on Facebook they were looking for people to adopt or even just foster a couple of days while they work to fix a broken AC unit.

In a post, MACC says the kennel rooms were not useable due to the heat and they needed anyone that might be able to adopt or foster some animals to come by the shelter before they closed at 4 p.m. Sunday.

MACC later posted that all dogs in the adoption area were either adopted or went to a foster home.

Being in the heat could cause stress, diseases or even death to an animal.

The fosters and adoptions will allow the shelter to clear some room for any new animals that may be coming in.

If interested, you can go to the shelter at 5125 Harding Place in Nashville, call 615-862-7928 or email here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.