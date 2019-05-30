NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Just one inch of rain in your home can cause more than $25,000 of damage, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Metro Water Services said on Thursday everyone in Nashville is eligible for flood insurance – home and condo owners, renters and commercial owners.
🌧 #RainyDayTip: No ifs, ands, or buts; EVERYONE in Nashville is eligible for #flood insurance:-homeowners-condo owners-commercial owners-all renters-everyoneGet more tips and info at https://t.co/g0e0vdPMGI. pic.twitter.com/K192AzZN9c— Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) May 30, 2019
Insurance brokers said there’s a common misconception about homeowners insurance and flooding.
Homeowners insurance covers anything from the top down.
“Wind blows your shingles off, it’s going to cover any kind of water damage, a burst pipe or anything of that nature,” said Toby Florek, an agent with the Rugger Insurance Group in Brentwood.
Anything from ground water, like a creek overflowing into your home, requires flood insurance.
The cost depends on a lot of factors, including your home’s flood risk and square footage.
Metro Nashville’s online interactive mapping service can help Davidson County residents determine if you live in a high-risk flood zone.
Click here to view the interactive mapping service.
If you click the layer list in the top right corner and select FEMA floodplain, you can see all the different floodplains in the city.
