NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All but one pandemic restriction will disappear in Music City starting Friday, as the city takes its largest step toward pre-pandemic life.

The change, announced by Mayor John Cooper in April, will drop capacity limits, curfews and event restrictions all at once.

Mayor Cooper joined News4 live in studio this morning to talk about why the time was right for dropping the restrictions.

"That's due to the vaccine," Cooper said. "300,000 Nashvillians have now been vaccinated — and with the vaccine comes reopening."

He's now calling on everyone to get out and help reopen Nashville.

"Its been a year in the making, but tomorrow all those restrictions get dropped. So let's start planning big events," Cooper said. "We actually need people to go to ballgames and have big weddings and make big summer plans. Nashville — we have earned it."

The indoor mask mandate will be the only COVID restriction to stay in place.

Mayor Cooper said while Nashville might not meet Governor Bill Lee's request to drop all county mask mandates by the end of May, he says our city may not be far off the mark.

Governor declares COVID-19 a ‘managed public health issue,’ removes restrictions in 89 counties Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed an executive order to address economic and regulatory functions.

"With the variants our public health department wants to be slightly cautious," Cooper said. "I do think the mask mandate will probably end at some point relatively soon, but we're not quite there."