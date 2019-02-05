NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to the parole building in downtown Nashville to investigate a suspicious white powder on Tuesday afternoon.
The substance was mailed to the 13th floor of the building located at 404 James Robertson Parkway.
Officials said they did not receive any reports of injuries during the incident.
It's unclear exactly what the substance was, but officials said it was not hazardous.
Our crew is testing the substance. The letter was sent to the 13th floor. That is the only part of the building we evacuated. pic.twitter.com/BkSTVmAc82— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 5, 2019
