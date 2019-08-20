BATON ROUGE, LA (WSMV) -- Louisiana State University police were investigating a report of an armed intruder in a student class building.
Police called the all-clear at approximately 4:50PM after fully investigating the affected building, and finding no armed intruder, nor any injuries.
Original Report:
University police tweeted the alert just before 3:00PM.
LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run, Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene. Monitor https://t.co/ZpdXns8r3I for further information.— LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019
The LSU Police Department Tweeted the armed intruder was reported from Coates Hall, a student classroom building on the Baton Rouge campus.
According to the NBC News affiliated WVLA in Baton Rouge, the Hall had been evacuated, with no reported injuries.
"Run: Exit the area and move away from danger.
Hide: If escape is not possible, find a safe area to hide.
Fight: This is an absolute last resort."
Details are limited at this time, and as additional information becomes available, we will provide updates here, and on-air if possible.
