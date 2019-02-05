NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A white powder that was mailed to the parole board building in downtown Nashville that evacuated the 13th floor of 404 James Robertson Parkway is being tested.
The Nashville Fire Department is working to identify what the substance is. The 13th floor is the only part of the building that has been evacuated at this time.
Officials say no injuries have been reported.
Our crew is testing the substance. The letter was sent to the 13th floor. That is the only part of the building we evacuated. pic.twitter.com/BkSTVmAc82— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 5, 2019
