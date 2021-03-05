NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News 4 investigates the reported benefits of alkaline water and if they are worth the cost.
Alkaline water is one of the latest and most popular health trends. It’s supposed to leave you feeling more hydrated and healthier. Experts explained how this so-called “miracle drink” is different than regular tap water.
“These things will produce a certain PH change,” Brian Cavitt who is a professor of chemistry at Lipscomb University, said.
Alkaline water typically has a PH between 8 and 10 while the PH of most other drinking water which is usually around 6.5. Supporters said it neutralizes acidity in the body and can prevent chronic diseases.
But, it’s also more expensive. For example, a six-pack of alkaline water at Kroger will cost you $10.99 or case of 32 bottles of Kroger water for under $4.
“If you’re spending a lot of money on this thinking it’s going to prevent cancer, or treat cancer, or that it’s going to treat or prevent COVID…this is a waste of your money,” Autumn Marshall, who is a nutritionist and registered dietician, said.
Marshall said the PH in a person’s body doesn’t just change based on the kind of water you drink.
“Your kidneys and your lungs are in charge of that,” Marshall said.
Cavitt helped News 4 test the PH in several different kinds of water. While the alkaline water News 4 tested did in fact show PH levels above 9, exactly what’s advertised on the bottles, in terms of it really making a difference to a person’s body, Marshall said be cautious what you believe.
“Hydration is the benefit. But that’s also the benefit of spring water. It’s also the benefit of tap water,” Marshall said.
Marshall said it’s more about sales and there’s no science backing up any of these claims.
“If you want hydration you can get it for 96 cents a gallon,” Marshall said. “You have paid more money to get something that has a higher PH which then your body will adjust back down to neutral.”
According to the experts, alkaline water doesn’t really give a person the health benefits that they are probably looking for when they purchase the product. Marshall said alkaline water can be made at home
