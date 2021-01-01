NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officer Brandon Bean with the Algood Police Department is being hailed a hero tonight after saving two people from a house fire on New Years Day.
Crews were alerted to a kitchen fire on Quinland Lake Road that had created heavy smoke and toxic fumes from burning plastic in the home. One of the people living in the home was immobile because of health issues.
Officer Bean went into the house and got both people living inside out safely. He then returned to get the family pet.
Both residents of the home are recovering from smoke inhalation. Algood Fire Department was able to put the fire out shortly after Officer Bean saved the residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.