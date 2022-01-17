ALGOOD, TN (WSMV) – Algood Police Department is searching for a missing man that suffers from PTSD.
According to police, Allen Jimerson was last seen on Jan 11, 2022.
He has typically maintained close contact with his family. Jimerson was reported missing on Sunday.
Jimerson’s cell phone carrier confirmed that he was near Fisk Road in Cookeville on Saturday night. He drives a 2008 grey Chevrolet pickup.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police at 931-528-8484.
