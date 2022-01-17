Allen Jimmerson
Algood PD

ALGOOD, TN (WSMV) – Algood Police Department is searching for a missing man that suffers from PTSD.

According to police, Allen Jimerson was last seen on Jan 11, 2022.

He has typically maintained close contact with his family. Jimerson was reported missing on Sunday.

Jimerson’s cell phone carrier confirmed that he was near Fisk Road in Cookeville on Saturday night. He drives a 2008 grey Chevrolet pickup.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police at 931-528-8484

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.