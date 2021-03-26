ALGOOD, TN (WSMV) - Algood Police arrested a motorcyclist who ran from police on foot while in possession methamphetamine.
Officer Brandon Bean attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on Wall St when the driver stopped and fled on foot.
Officer Bean was able to catch up with the driver after a foot pursuit and take Bobby Harville into custody.
After a search, Police found Harville carrying approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine along with a syringe.
Harville has been charged with: Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Driving on a Revoked license, Violation of Financial Responsibility Law, Driving an Unregistered Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of Methamphetamine.
