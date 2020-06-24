WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander does not want President Andrew Jackson’s statue in Lafayette Square in front of the White House torn down because "it would be a terrible misunderstanding of our nation's history."

“We should not try to erase our history. We should not try to pretend it doesn't exist,” Alexander said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Alexander said Jackson was "not perfect."

"In fact, he was at the center of the two original sins of this country – slavery and the treatment of Native Americans. But if we're looking for perfection, we're not likely to find it in American history or the history of almost any country or in human nature,” Alexander said. “What do we do about Thomas Jefferson, who only freed those slaves that he fathered with his slave mistress? What we do about George Washington and Mount Vernon, and the slaves that he owned? What do we do about Abraham Lincoln, who some people say was slow to act on emancipation? What about Franklin D. Roosevelt and his internment of Japanese-Americans in camps during World War Two?"

This week, the words word "Killer" were spray painted on the base of statue.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll issue an executive order to protect monuments that are coming under new scrutiny as America wrestles with racism during the unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Trump has been clear that he opposes the removal of monuments of leaders of the Confederacy or other distasteful aspects of American history.

Alexander said as a nation, we "should not try to erase our history" and "should not try to pretend it doesn't exist."

"We shouldn't ignore our history,” Alexander said. “Doing any of this would be a terrible misunderstanding of American history and of human nature.”

Alexander said he has a plan for the controversial statues and memorials. First, he said "review the places that we have named or the monuments that we've put up in the context of today's times." Second, he said we should "learn from those mistakes and build a better future.”

To see Alexander's full comments, click here.