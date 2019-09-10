(WSMV) - Grocery store chain ALDI is joining a growing list of retailers asking customers not to openly carry guns into stores in states where it is legal to do so including Tennessee and Kentucky.
According to a tweet put out by the company, only authorized law enforcement personnel will be allowed to continue openly carrying firearms in its over 1,900 US stores.
At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community is our highest priority. Alongside many other businesses, we are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel.— ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) September 9, 2019
Stores such as Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy announced new policy changes last week in an effort to prevent gun violence and increase safety of customers and employees. This comes after intense pressure in the wake of mass shootings recently, including one at an El Paso Walmart store.
Tennessee law requires a permit to open carry. In Kentucky, you are allowed to open carry without a permit.
