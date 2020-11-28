FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - The City of Franklin is mourning the loss of Pearl Bransford, an Alderman for the city since 2007.
"Pearl Bransford loved Franklin and served the community with a beautiful and gracious spirit," said Eric Stuckey, City Administrator.
Bransford was also a healthcare professional and a school board member.
