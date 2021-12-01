NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A new Metro ordinance goes into effect today, banning alcohol from unenclosed transportainment vehicles in Nashville.
This ordinance is very specific to a type of bus or tractor.
Now it’s up to the Transportation Licensing Commission and Metro Police to enforce the new ordinance.
MNPD says a group of six officers and one sergeant will join the Commission and beer board to monitor compliance.
That will happen in pickup and drop-off locations to remind businesses and patrons of the new ordinance and a violation could mean a $50 citation.
Officers who work the entertainment district Thursday through Sunday will be on watch for compliance.
Metro Council is still discussing two bills related to the transportainment vehicles.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Party buses and alcohol will be a topic of discussion again during a Metro Nashville Council meeting this week.
One would look to include route changes to the party buses.
The other would require buses to get a permit from the transportation licensing commission however it might not be April until those regulations are set.
