NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Alanis Morissette is touring this summer with Garbage and Liz Phair, to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. 

Grammy-winning Morissette will bring the tour to Bridgestone Arena on July 25, 2020, as a part of her 31-stop summer North American tour.

Special guest Garbage, as well as Liz Phair, will make the tour a special event for fans of 90's indie and alt-rock.

With ticket purchases, fans will receive a digital download of Alanis Morissette's new single "Reasons I Drink," along with access to her new album, "Such Pretty Forks In The Road," when it's released on May 1st. 

Pre-sale tickets and packages are available for Citi credit card holders starting at 11am on December 10th. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, December 13th at 11am central at www.livenation.com

The tour starts June 2nd in Portland, and wraps up in Nashville.

Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour Dates:

June 02, 2020

Portland, OR

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 03, 2020

Seattle, WA

White River Amphitheatre

June 05, 2020

Concord, CA

Concord Pavilion

June 07, 2020

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

June 09, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Bowl

June 10, 2020

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 12, 2020

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

June 13, 2020

Rogers, AR

Walmart AMP

June 14, 2020

Dallas, TX

Dos Equis Pavilion

June 17, 2020

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18, 2020

West Palm Beach, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 20, 2020

Alpharetta, GA

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 21, 2020

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

June 23, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 26, 2020

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 27, 2020

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

June 28, 2020

Camden, NJ

BB&T Pavilion

July 01, 2020

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

July 02, 2020

Columbia, MD

Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 03, 2020

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 06, 2020

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 08, 2020

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 09, 2020

Mansfield, MA 

XFINITY Center

July 11, 2020

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

July 16, 2020

Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17, 2020

Tinley Park, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 18, 2020

Maryland Heights, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21, 2020

Clarkston, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23, 2020

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Blossom Music Center

July 24, 2020

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center

July 25, 2020

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

