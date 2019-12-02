NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Alanis Morissette is touring this summer with Garbage and Liz Phair, to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill.
Grammy-winning Morissette will bring the tour to Bridgestone Arena on July 25, 2020, as a part of her 31-stop summer North American tour.
Special guest Garbage, as well as Liz Phair, will make the tour a special event for fans of 90's indie and alt-rock.
With ticket purchases, fans will receive a digital download of Alanis Morissette's new single "Reasons I Drink," along with access to her new album, "Such Pretty Forks In The Road," when it's released on May 1st.
Pre-sale tickets and packages are available for Citi credit card holders starting at 11am on December 10th. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, December 13th at 11am central at www.livenation.com.
The tour starts June 2nd in Portland, and wraps up in Nashville.
Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour Dates:
June 02, 2020
Portland, OR
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 03, 2020
Seattle, WA
White River Amphitheatre
June 05, 2020
Concord, CA
Concord Pavilion
June 07, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT
USANA Amphitheatre
June 09, 2020
Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Bowl
June 10, 2020
Phoenix, AZ
Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 12, 2020
Austin, TX
Austin360 Amphitheater
June 13, 2020
Rogers, AR
Walmart AMP
June 14, 2020
Dallas, TX
Dos Equis Pavilion
June 17, 2020
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18, 2020
West Palm Beach, FL
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 20, 2020
Alpharetta, GA
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 21, 2020
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
June 23, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 26, 2020
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 27, 2020
Hartford, CT
XFINITY Theatre
June 28, 2020
Camden, NJ
BB&T Pavilion
July 01, 2020
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
July 02, 2020
Columbia, MD
Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 03, 2020
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 06, 2020
Gilford, NH
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 08, 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 09, 2020
Mansfield, MA
XFINITY Center
July 11, 2020
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
July 16, 2020
Noblesville, IN
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17, 2020
Tinley Park, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 18, 2020
Maryland Heights, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21, 2020
Clarkston, MI
DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 23, 2020
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Blossom Music Center
July 24, 2020
Cincinnati, OH
Riverbend Music Center
July 25, 2020
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
