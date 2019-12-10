NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Get ready to see if another one of Aladdin’s wishes will come true.
“Aladdin and His Winter Wish” is coming to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater this week.
The tale we all know is given a modern twist with music by Bruno Mars and Ray Charles. It’s from the same presentators as last year’s “Peter Pan and Tinkerbell.”
The cast is excited to bring the show to Music City.
“I get the felling that Nashville is multi-cultural and the kids really do get excited about music theater,” said Richard Karn.
The show begins on Thursday and runs through Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.