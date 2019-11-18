NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Classic southern rock band Alabama is bringing their tour to Bridgestone Arena in July with special guests The Charlie Daniels Band.
The concert scheduled for July 17, 2020 is a rescheduled concert date as the band was originally slated to perform in Nashville on November 20. A second concert date has also been added on July 18.
The band is perhaps best known for hits such as "Dixieland Delight," "Song of the South," and "Mountain Music." The Charlie Daniels Band is best known for their hit, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."
According to Ticketmaster, the rescheduled show in July is already sold out but more tickets may become available soon. For more information, click here.
