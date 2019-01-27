FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A wanted man was shot by a deputy after a short car chase in rural Williamson County on Saturday night, according to an official with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI Special Agents were called out to investigate the officer-involved shooting at the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper.
According to initial reports, the Williamson Co. deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was the subject of a BOLO alert out of Marshall County, Tenn.
The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Dalton Elam, of Florence, Ala., fled from the deputy and crashed at the end of Mullens Road off US-41A in Arrington, Tenn.
When the deputy tried to arrest Elam after the crash, he allegedly pulled out a knife. The deputy fired his weapon and struck Elam.
Elam was transported to a Nashville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The TBI's investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing. When the investigation concludes, the finding will be turned over to D.A. Helper to determine if charges will be filed against either party.
As part of their policy, the TBI will not release the name of the deputy involved in the shooting.
News4 reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office for more information and have not heard back. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.
