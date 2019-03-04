WAYNE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An investigation by the TBI has resulted in the arrest of an Alabama man on charges from a July 2018 incident involving a vehicle pursuit that started in Alabama and ended in Tennessee.
On July 8, an officer with the St. Florian Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Lee Jones of Florence, AL fled. The pursuit continued through part of northern Alabama and into Tennessee.
During the course of the investigation, agents learned that the pursuit ended in Wayne County when an officer exited his vehicle along Little Cypress Road and ordered Jones to stop. agents learned that while the pursuit was in Wayne County, the officer exited his vehicle along Little Cypress Road and gave orders to the driver to stop. Jones swerved in the direction of the officer, at which time the officer fired a shot, striking the still-moving vehicle.
Agents learned that Jones continued to evade Alabama law enforcement officers until the vehicle ran out of gas while in Tennessee. At that time, Jones was taken into custody and charged by Alabama authorities.
On February 11, a grand jury in Wayne County indicted Jones on one count of felony reckless endangerment and one count of felony evading arrest. Jones was arrested Saturday and booked into the Wayne County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.