WAYNE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations reports the arrest of a 23-year-old Alabama man, for allegedly soliciting an 11-year-old for sexual activity.
In March of this year 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper requested that TBI launch an investigation into allegations of solicitation of a minor.
The investigation by those Special Agents revealed Heyson Omar Bol Rivera of Florence, Alabama, was using a messaging app to solicit an 11-year-old for sexual activity. That child was in Wayne County, Tennessee.
Rivera was arrested November 14th at his home in Alabama, and transported to the Wayne County Jail, where he was booked on one count of Solicitation of a Minor, to engage in the rape of a child.
He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.