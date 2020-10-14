TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSMV) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, along with Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19 according to ESPN and other reports.
Reports say training staff told Saban about his positive test on Wednesday. Saban then left the football facility immediately. Saban says he does not have any symptoms at this time.
"I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," he said.
Byrne said he is self-isolating and will stay at home.
"We've been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you," he said.
Alabama, the No. 2 team in the country according to the AP Poll, takes on Georgia Saturday night.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
