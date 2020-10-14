Nick Saban - Alabama football coach

In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during media day, in Atlanta. Alabama and Saban begin the quest for their sixth national title as college football's ultimate power couple with many of the same old challenges, and lots of new faces. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

 John Bazemore/AP

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSMV) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, along with Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19 according to ESPN and other reports.

Reports say training staff told Saban about his positive test on Wednesday. Saban then left the football facility immediately. Saban says he does not have any symptoms at this time. 

"I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," he said.

Byrne said he is self-isolating and will stay at home.

"We've been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you," he said. 

Alabama, the No. 2 team in the country according to the AP Poll, takes on Georgia Saturday night. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.