NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Airports are seeing increasing problems of passengers trying to get through security checkpoints with firearms, or just forgetting they even have them.

In mid-December, BNA had found at least 160 firearms at security checkpoints.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Security Administration says these numbers are troubling, considering the average yearly number is in the 90s. That’s an increase of 70 percent.

Nationwide, there has been over 5,700 firearms coming through security checkpoints in 2021 and 80 to 90 percent of them are loaded.

+2 Passengers are bringing a record number of guns to the airport, TSA says Airline passengers are bringing guns to the airport in numbers never seen before, and it is a "huge problem," the Transportation Security Administration chief told CNN.

“99.9% of the time the excuse is oops, I forgot it was in my bag,” said Mark Howell with TSA. “But I think a lot of it is in open carry and conceal and carry states people get used to having that firearm with them when they go out the door you know they got their wallet, they got their keys, and they take their firearm with them.

Howell said you have to change the way you think when you’re traveling because a firearm is never allowed on a plane.

Tennessee is not the only state where this happens.

Last year in Florida, 658 passengers brought guns to checkpoints, which marks the highest number ever.

Already in 2022, people have been stopped in Virginia, Boston, New Jersey, New York, Wisconsin, California, and Pennsylvania, for trying to get through security with guns.

If you want to fly with a firearm, you must follow the right procedures: No guns in carry-ons, only in checked bags, and all guns must be properly packed and declared at check in.