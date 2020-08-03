NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Airports all over the country are still suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic and that includes all the restaurants and stores inside them.
It was just announced that more than 50 people who work in retail stores at Nashville International Airport are losing their jobs.
The Hudson Group, which operates the Hudson News retail stores that sell magazines, snacks and gifts, laid off employees all across the U.S. and 54 of those are in Nashville.
With such a sharp decline in traveling, there is less of a need for concessions. During the peak of the pandemic, only 12 retail and food spaces were open in the entire airport. Normally, there are 52 operating.
This comes just one week after BNA's restaurants took a big blow. The food service group that operates most of the restaurants inside the airport, including the famous Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, announced they were laying off nearly 600 employees at both the Nashville and Memphis airports.
