Nashville International Airport broke single-day records for departing passengers screened through Transportation Security Administration lines three times in the past eight days.
The TSA screened 25,928 passengers and processed 13,686 bags on Sunday, Sept. 23. On Sunday, Sept. 30, a new record was set with 26,273 screened passengers and 14,093 bags processed.
On Monday, the airport set a new single-day record by screening 27,419 passengers and processed 13,999 bags. Monday’s screenings represented a 35 percent increase over the comparable Monday in 2017.
On average around 20,000 departing passengers are screened each at the airport.
