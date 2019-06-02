NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A man shot and killed at a Red Roof Inn near Nashville International was not from the area, according to police.
Metro PD is still investigating the Saturday shooting incident where a man was fatally shot after getting into an altercation.
Police believe the victim was not from this area, and is still working to positively identify him.
The victim shot outside the motel had gotten into an altercation with the gunman and his associate, who were reported to have run away after the shooting. Police are investigating as to whether or not there was a drug-related motive to this incident.
