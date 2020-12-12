A small plane crashed in a field on Highway 100 in Bellevue on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pilot walked away with just a crash after crashing his plane in Bellevue on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred along Highway 100 near the Warner Parks.

Witnesses said the pilot clipped some trees before crashing into a field. People in a nearby building ran to check on the pilot.

“I was in the barn. I heard a loud bang and I walked outside and saw parts of the plane and tree limbs where he clipped the tree limbs, and that was it,” said Sam Underhill, who was inside a building at the time of the crash.

The FAA is investigating the crash. Witnesses said the pilot told them he was experiencing engine failure.

