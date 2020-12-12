NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pilot walked away with just a crash after crashing his plane in Bellevue on Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred along Highway 100 near the Warner Parks.
Witnesses said the pilot clipped some trees before crashing into a field. People in a nearby building ran to check on the pilot.
“I was in the barn. I heard a loud bang and I walked outside and saw parts of the plane and tree limbs where he clipped the tree limbs, and that was it,” said Sam Underhill, who was inside a building at the time of the crash.
The FAA is investigating the crash. Witnesses said the pilot told them he was experiencing engine failure.
Earlier today BNA tower asked THP Aviation Pilot Lt. Brad Lund to check on a plane that had crashed in Nashville. Lt. Lund landed at the scene to assess the pilot. Luckily the pilot was not injured. @THPNashville @TNDeptofSafety @THP_Colonel pic.twitter.com/RsDK1uTB4a— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) December 12, 2020
