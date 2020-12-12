NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An aircraft has crashed in the 7000 block of Highway 100 in Bellevue.
Nashville Fire says they have not transported anyone from the crash. One patient had a cut to their head.
Earlier today BNA tower asked THP Aviation Pilot Lt. Brad Lund to check on a plane that had crashed in Nashville. Lt. Lund landed at the scene to assess the pilot. Luckily the pilot was not injured. @THPNashville @TNDeptofSafety @THP_Colonel pic.twitter.com/RsDK1uTB4a— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) December 12, 2020
