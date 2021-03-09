NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While the CDC is relaxing some mask guidelines for people who are vaccinated, they're still asking people to avoid non-essential travel.

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

Airlines for America, an industry group, is pushing back.

They say heavily filtered air and masks make it less likely for the virus to spread on planes.

Some medical experts see where the CDC is coming from, but not everyone agrees.

"So this is one of these examples where I think the CDC is being far overly cautious in a way that defies common sense. It just doesn't make sense that you can't travel especially if you now can get together with loved ones," Dr. Leana Wen, Former Baltimore City Health Commissioner, said.

Airline industry pushes US to standardize health papers Leading airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would let travelers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step that the airline industry believes will help revive travel.

The TSA says nearly 1.3 million people passed through airport security checkpoints on Sunday. This is the highest level since January 3rd after the holidays.