NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the economy slowly starting to open back up, many are wondering if it’s safe to fly again as Many airlines are adding additional safety measures starting on Friday.
While there were very few passengers flying out of Nashville International Airport on Thursday, those who were traveling were taking extra steps to protect themselves.
“It’s weird. I’m sorry but it’s really weird,” Stanley Finney, who is headed to Florida to visit his girlfriend, said.
For several weeks, flight after flight was canceled and even the ones that took off were empty.
“Up until last night we weren’t sure if we were going to fly or not because we figured if they don’t have enough people they may cancel at the last minute,” Carmen Rackley, who is flying Southwest and headed back home to Cleveland, said.
NEWS4 obtained a photo showing one plane with only 40 people on board.
“Everybody was maintaining social distance, and everyone was being cautious,” Rackley said about Thursday's flight.
On Thursday morning, some airlines including American Airlines announced additional flights would be added by June. This announcement coming just days after governors all over the country announced they’d start opening back up the economy.
When it comes to safety, many airlines are making significant changes.
Delta is blocking middle seats as well as reducing the number of passengers allowed on planes. Southwest has temporarily suspended in-flight service.
Beginning May 1, American Airlines will make it mandatory for flight attendants to wear face masks, while JetBlue was the first major airline to announce passengers will have to start covering their faces as well.
The Tennessee Health Department told NEWS4 Tennesseans are urged to continue staying home as much as possible.
If you decide to travel and fly right now, the CDC has listed steps you can take to protect yourself as much as possible.
