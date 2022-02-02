BNA at sunrise
NASHVILLE (WSMV) – An aircraft originating from Dallas Love Field Airport made an emergency landing at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at Nashville International Airport.

According to BNA, the airport was notified that a single-engine turboprop aircraft was having issues with its landing gear and needed to make an emergency landing at BNA.

BNA also said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane. Response crews responded quickly to the situation, and the plane was stopped on Runway 13/31 at 6:30 a.m.

BNA did not report any injuries or a fire from the incident. Runway 13/31 will remain closed pending an FAA investigation and flight operations are scheduled to continue as normal.

