A Nashville Airbnb complex off 2nd Avenue South has been broken into seven times since January. Now other Airbnb owners are making sure it doesn't happen to them.
Captured on camera, you see a man kicking a door more than half a dozen times. About a minute later, he walks out with a flat screen TV on July 2.
"My first thoughts were 'oh my goodness, is that our complex?,'" Jessica Joy Tammaro who owns Airbnb properties in Nashville said.
She owns a few Airbnb properties on 2nd Avenue South. It's not too far from where thieves are targeting an Airbnb complex.
"I guess if they got away with it once, they're going to keep trying," Joy Tammaro said.
News4 showed Joy Tammaro the security camera videos from nearly two weeks ago.
The crooks are familiar with the complex breaking in seven times since January.
"After seeing what had happened, I definitely want to be more aware of what's going on at our properties," Joy Tammaro said.
Near every door, she has a security camera and gets alerts when there's a loud sound.
"I feel like if there were somebody banging on a door, we would get an alert for that," Joy Tammaro said.
On top of that, Metro police said good lighting and reinforcing doors can help keep thieves away.
Hiring someone to watch your property or regularly checking up on it yourself are other options.
The thieves caught on video are still out there.
Police said if you want to learn more ways to protect your home, contact your precinct community coordinator sergeant.
