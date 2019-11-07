Big changes are coming from the world's biggest online marketplace for private home rentals.
Airbnb is trying to put a stop to scammers and fraudulent postings.
The company said they plan 7 million properties within the next year.
A recent investigation by Vice News uncovered a pattern of alleged deception and fraud.
It revealed that customers booked rentals only to find out the actual property was nothing like the on-line photos.
A lot of the properties were reported as being dirty, rundown, and some abandoned.
Airbnb said they are committed to ensuring this does not continue to happen
"We are gonna make sure we can stand behind every single listing, every single host to make sure that every single listing is accurate, the information is accurate, the photos are what they say they are,” said Brian Chesky.
These are the changes you can expect to see from Airbnb:
- Verify 100% of listings.
- New money-back guarantee if your rental isn't as-advertised.
- 24/7 “neighbor hotline” staffed by real people.
- Airbnb will conduct manual reviews of high-risk listings.
The company said they plan to have all 7 million verified in the next year.
