NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Airbnb is making some changes to ensure that New Year’s Eve is as safe as possible with the rising COVID-19 cases in Nashville and Tennessee.
Starting today, guests without a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to make one-night reservations of entire home listings on New Year’s Eve. This change will not only affect Nashville, but Airbnb reservations all over the country.
This is a similar initiative that was taken over Halloween.
Airbnb will block one-night reservations on Halloween in a bid to stop parties that could spread the coronavirus
