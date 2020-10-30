NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Ahead of Halloween weekend, Airbnb issued a warning that parties are banned in Nashville listings and if broken, they may take legal action.
The company took action recently and prohibited any one-night reservations over the Halloween weekend throughout the United States. This step was taken over concerns about a second wave of the pandemic.
Guests with reservations for more than one night were required to agree that they understand they will not violate the company's rules on parties.
Back in August, Airbnb issued a global ban on all parties and events at its listings.
Tips to local Nashville hosts on protection against parties can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.