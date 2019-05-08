NASHVILLE (WSMV) - So it’s safe to assume we’ve all heard of Airbnb, most people use it to stay somewhere unique or different when they go out of town, but did you know the app goes beyond that?
A feature you probably didn’t know about, Airbnb Experiences, allows you to try an activity out in whatever city you’re in, and learn things about that place along the way.
All it takes is your phone or just by hopping onto the Airbnb website. Look under ‘experiences,’ type in ‘Nashville’ and see what all you can do. They’ve got everything from songwriting, to juggling, to yoga. There’s about 40 different experiences you can choose from.
Of those, the most popular of all the experiences in the city are the Photo Walk Tour of The Gulch. You’ve probably seen the murals if you’re hanging out in The Gulch and see a line of people trying to snap a pic at them. Now, you can get professional pics made through the help of Airbnb.
Christy Hunter and Abbey Rowe are both Airbnb hosts who take visitors and locals through the area, snap pictures, and give them a taste of what Music City really is.
“Larger cities have had it for a few years now, and they’re launching into additional cities, so Nashville was on the list,” said Hunter.
Airbnb experiences launched first in Europe then came to the US and Nashville joined one the dozens of cities last summer.
There’s now 40 different options you can choose from here in Music City. So beyond doing the activity that you choose, the host really tries to make it special for you. They’ll give you recommendations or where to eat, places to go.
“We want to make you when you travel to Nashville feel like you belong here, and like you’re a local. Being able to come on any experience and get that insight into Nashville and come experience some of the cool things we have here is really unique,” said Rowe.
Really just expanding your trip.
“I saw that there were experiences and I thought, ‘What a cool concept, if I travel and I go outside somewhere, I want to do those things that would immerse me in the culture,’ that’s the type of traveler I am,” said Hunter, “So I thought, ‘How can I do this in Nashville?’ So I reached out to Airbnb and they said ‘we’re about to launch it, so go ahead and create your experience’ and they helped me craft it.”
If you’re interested in possibly becoming an Airbnb experience host, all you have do is head over to their website, fill out the questionnaire, and Airbnb will review what you filled out. It’s also an easy way to make some extra bucks.
Click here to sign up to be an Airbnb Experience host.
