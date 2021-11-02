NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Airbnb announced their plan to help prevent New Year’s Eve parties on Tuesday.
The short-term rental company is determined to “draw a hard line on parties and emphasize safe and responsible travel,” according to a statement from Airbnb.
The company will focus on 1-night reservations during New Years Eve weekend in Nashville, beginning Tuesday, November 2.
The initiative continues from last year, where Airbnb’s anti-party defenses deterred over 350 potentially disruptive parties in the Nashville are, according to the announcement.
Similar defenses were put in place ahead of last weekend’s Halloween holiday.
For more on Airbnb’s efforts, you can visit here.
