A Nashville Airbnb hostess, forced to leave her property vacant amid the pandemic, will struggle to make ends meet.
This is the first time Sandy Brainard has turned guests away. "It goes against everything I pride myself as a host..." she said. "To be inviting and welcoming, and making it as easy as possible to come and enjoy our city."
She is the proud hostess of two Nashville Airbnbs. After a tornado tore through downtown, she opened her in-home short term rental to displaced victims. "Whatever we can do to help. When there's disaster, it's us hosts that bring people into our homes."
As the Covid-19 threat became increasingly apparent, she had to make the difficult decision to close her non-owner occupied Airbnb, indefinitely.
"It wasn't just my own welfare, it was my guests' welfare that I had to be concerned about." It is income she depends on. "There isn't enough money coming in for me to pay my bills. That's just the reality of it."
In a time of great uncertainty, Brainard remains optimistic. "I'm no different than anyone else. I have to adapt, accept whatever comes my way and try and do so gracefully and help as many people along the way as I can," she said. "It'll be OK.
Brainard is currently renting her in-home Airbnb at an affordable rate to a young couple in need.
