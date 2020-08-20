Airbnb made the announcement on Thursday morning that the company is banning all parties from their listings.
The company said this is now a global ban.
Earlier this week, the company tried to cut back on who could rent a home for parties, but they are now all banned.
The company is also capping the number of people into homes at 16.
Airbnb said it will take legal action if a guest is caught violating this new ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.