NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Airbnb is doing its part to help the evacuees affected by Hurricane Florence.
Millions of people in the Carolinas and Virginia are under mandatory evacuation orders. Some of those evacuees have arrived in Nashville.
The company has activated its disaster response program to help the victims find a free place to stay.
The goal is to make it easy for Airbnb hosts to open their homes to people in need, including emergency relief workers and volunteers.
The program will last from now until Oct. 1.
Click here for more information on how to host guests or to find a free place to stay.
Hosts who live in the following areas are eligible to participate in the program:
- Georgia - Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Macon
- North Carolina - Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem
- South Carolina - Anderson, Columbia, Greenville, Rock Hill, Spartanburg
- Tennessee - Chattanooga, Knoxville, Tri-Cities, Nashville
- Virginia - Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Richmond, Roanoke
"We encourage hosts in these areas to help those in need by listing their available rooms or homes on the platform for free. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone in the path of the storm, and we thank the dedicated government and emergency response personnel who are keeping our communities safe," said Kim Rubey, Airbnb’s global head of social impact and philanthropy.
The concept started in 2012 during Hurricane Sandy and has grown into a global disaster response imitative.
