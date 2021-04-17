KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Army National Guard used an air evacuation to rescue a victim suffering a stroke while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park area Thursday.
According to the Air National Guard, around 9 a.m. flight crews were notified of a possible stroke victim near Clingmans Dome along the Appalachian Trail.
A Blackhawk helicopter from Knoxville's 1-171st Aviation Regiment departed within an hour of being alerted around 10:03 a.m.
"The administrative portion of the pre-launch process was flawless," said
Col. Jay Deason, the State Army Aviation Officer. "The flight crew
immediately jumped into action and began preparing for the mission; everyone was in sync, and that's the primary indicator that we have a very
streamlined process."
Air National Guard said the helicopter arrived at the scene only 15 minutes later at 10:18 a.m. where the flight crew began a hoist rescue for the hiker.
Once the hiker was on board, the flight crew provided medical aid until reaching the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
