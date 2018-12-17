A famous wedding venue has married thousands. Today, it's just like several other businesses on Music Row, unsure about what's coming in the new year.

A new building is set to take the place of five structures that have long made up the neighborhood.

+12 Most endangered Nashville buildings announced Historic Nashville’s most endangered historic places announced on Thursday focus on the threat new development has on maintaining Nashville’s …

"I consider us a destination wedding chapel,"said Brenda Enderson of The Rhinestone Wedding Chapel. "Over 700 weddings last year. You want their moment to be just about them, the best day in their life."

Event held to support Music Row properties in wake of development proposal A series of performances hit Music Row Tuesday night, made up of people fighting for a stretch of properties. They say history and character are at stake. Like always, music played from a familiar tour stop Tuesday; Bobby's Idle Hour Tavern. It's jus

Enderson first opened her business on 16th Ave. S. in 2010. After moving The Rhinestone Wedding Chapel to The Nashville Arcade downtown, she returned to the 16th Ave. S. address last year. She loves the historic house which has been many things over the years.

Locals fight developers to preserve Music Row history If you ask a tourist, they'll likely tell you the heart of Nashville lies on the bright lights of Broadway, but locals will argue its historic Music Row.

"This is one of the original recording studio windows, sound proof," Enderson said, pulling back a curtain to show one of the remaining aspects showing the house's years as a studio.

+3 Bobby's Idle Hour hopes for future on Music Row despite new development proposal Change is a constant in Nashville, but some claim if a proposed development goes through, they'll hardly be able to recognize Music Row.

A series of pictures on the chapel's Facebook page show happy couples dancing, being serenaded by the chapel's Elvis impersonator and rushing out the doors to family and friends. Enderson fears these moments made at The Rhinestone Wedding Chapel could soon be over on Music Row.

"You're angry at first," she said. "The identity of Nashville is Music Row, and that's changing."

Panattoni Development Company has a proposal for a new building in place of five properties on Music Row including the Rhinestone Wedding Chapel and Bobby's Idle Hour.

Business owners like Enderson don't know when they have to be out. She said that's hard for a wedding business.

"Where I like to book out weddings for a year, I'm hesitant to do that because we're in limbo," she said.

"Are we going to be able to relocate?" she continued, speaking on several sites in Nashville she's considered. "The rent costs are so high, it has the potential to put small businesses out of business. There is a sense of nervousness about what we are going to do. Am I not going to be able to find a place and put everything in storage? We are a small business that put a lot of money back into the business and don't have deep pockets."

Stopping a few seconds to just take in the place she loves, Enderson fears this will be her last Christmas on Music Row.

"We want to keep building memories," she said. "We want to continue this."