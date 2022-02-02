NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The American Heart Association said they plan to celebrate National Wear Red Day on Friday.
The American Heart Association said in a statement that they are rallying women in Middle Tennessee to "Reclaim Your Rhythm" Friday as part of the Association's Go Red for Women National Wear Red Day.
The AHA is focusing the month of Feb. on helping women reclaim their rhythm by promoting accessible opportunities to build healthy habits that work best for their lives, giving them the best chance at life.
"On Friday, crank up the tunes, get on your groove on and wear red to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease in women and donate to save women's lives," said AHA in their statement.
According to the AHA's 2022 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update, cardiovascular disease remains the most significant health threat for women. COVID-19 is also likely to influence cardiovascular health and mortality rates for many years, said medical experts in AHA's update.
"Ascension Saint Thomas Heart is proud of our meaningful, long-standing partnership with the American Heart Association," said Dr. Evelio Rodriguez, chief of cardiac surgery and co-director Cardiovascular Service Line, Ascension Saint Thomas. "As we reflect on what we've all endured the past two years, it is more crucial than ever that Middle Tennesseans reclaim their rhythm and commit to making heart-healthy habits a priority. We thank the American Heart Association for leading the way and calling us to action on National Wear Red Day and every day."
To learn more or donate, click here.
