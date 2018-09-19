Panhandlers have become a common sight in the Midstate. People can legally beg for money on the sidewalk, but some say a number of panhandlers are getting aggressive.
Jeff Perry works at Trail West in downtown Nashville. The business is located next to the Pedestrian Bridge where a lot of homeless hang out.
"Every person that walks by gets begged for 30, 40 feet... as long as they can keep up with them," said Perry. "They almost step in front of you so you can't walk, you have to stop and talk to them. It's a very forced thing. It's not a friendly hello."
Trail West has complained to the city, asking for an increased police presence, but hasn't had any luck.
"We've had customers complaining about our location all the time. It's only a half block off Broadway, but it feels like the police presence isn't even close to what it is a half block away from her," said Perry.
Tennessee law defines aggressive panhandling as intentionally touching someone without their consent, obstructing the path of a person or vehicle, following a person who they are begging, or threatening a person with violence or intimidation.
24-year-old Isaiah Buchanan is from Indiana and now lives on the streets in Nashville.
"I don't have a house to stay in. I do keep a job, but most times it's not enough to pay for rent for the whole month," says Buchanan.
He gets frustrated when he sees aggressive panhandling.
"They make a bad name for all of us because it seems like we're too far gone. I'm not too far gone. I still have a future. I might not be able to see it right now, but God has a purpose for me because I'm still alive," said Buchanan.
Metro police don't discourage offering money to panhandlers, but say be cautious. If anyone approaches your car without your permission, only crack the window instead of rolling it completely down. If someone gets aggressive, don't engage. Instead, call police and report the person.
Aggressive panhandling is considered a misdemeanor.
