NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While Metro Police are searching for a driver who can be seen shooting at another car while driving down I-24, aggressive driving remains a concern for some in our city.

In just seven seconds, a Nashville Tesla driver narrowly survives a GMC Envoy driver rolling the window down and firing a gun.

The Tesla is hit multiple times, then swerving getting off Interstate 24 near Spring Street to call the police.

Police said the shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan 19th, around 8:45 at night.

MNPD said the reason for the shooting is unknown but comes as Nashville police data showed in 2020, Metro officers responded to more than 30 shots fired calls and 4 shootings on our roadways.

These numbers include the shooting death of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman in December and another instance of two teens who were shot and killed, causing a major crash on I-24 in November.

"This is our curriculum. And we talk about emotions and driving, and aggressive driving and road rage is a lot of it," said driving instructor Don Aston at Brentwood Driver Training in Nashville.

He said aggressive driving is a major point for students behind the wheel.

"I tell the students that people are angry. And if they happen to be out there on the road and they aggravate somebody, then they're going to be the direct result of that anger," said Aston.

He teaches his students that drivers have to be ready when behind the wheel, not to engage with aggressive drivers, and get to a safe place if an incident happens.

"That one moment is not worth taking aggressive action on somebody else," Aston said.

Aston said he also teaches his driving students it's important not to be the aggressive driver finding yourself in trouble with the law.

Meantime, police say anyone with information about who the GMC SUV driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers.