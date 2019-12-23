Brendon Morgan

Decatur County Assistant Fire Chief Brendon Morgan

 Courtesy Decatur Co. Sheriff

DECATUR CO, TN (WSMV) -- An Assistant Fire Chief here was arrested on the charge of aggravated sexual battery Friday.

According to TN Valley News, 27-year-old Brendon Morgan was arrested Friday night, and booked into the Decatur County Jail with no bond.

Morgan is the assistant chief at Decatur County fire district one.

