DECATUR CO, TN (WSMV) -- An Assistant Fire Chief here was arrested on the charge of aggravated sexual battery Friday.
According to TN Valley News, 27-year-old Brendon Morgan was arrested Friday night, and booked into the Decatur County Jail with no bond.
Morgan is the assistant chief at Decatur County fire district one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.