NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Child exploitation is the number one type of federally investigated crime in Tennessee, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
As the new school year begins, agents are dedicated to making sure parents can identify red flags.
The internet can be a dangerous place for young people, especially, when it can be accessed anywhere anytime from the palm of their hand.
Special Agent Dennis Fetting said it's crucial to check for parents to check your children’s friends’ lists and know who they are engaging with.
“I would limit it and restrict it, especially kids at younger ages, to people that they know in the real world,” Fetting said.
He said monitoring the types of apps they use is also important with the iPhone feature, for example, that tracks screen time.
“Being involved, snooping if you have to, but making sure you know what they're doing is a huge thing,” Fetting said. “Adult predators love the fact that they can chat a with a child remotely and that's leading to a lot of problems.”
In fact, it's the biggest problem federal law enforcement is battling in Middle Tennessee.
Fetting urged parents to look for these red flags, that your child might be engaging in inappropriate behavior online:
- Unexplained phone calls
- Openly hiding information, like if they quickly delete something when you ask to see their phone
- Odd photos, requests, or conversations, with or from someone your child doesn't know
“You cannot be your child's best friend when it comes to this topic and still keep them safe from all the things that are happening online,” Fetting said.
