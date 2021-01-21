Agents find sniper rifle, stash of weapons in home of “Zip Tie Guy”

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal agents claim the iPhone video Eric Munchel recorded of himself taking part in sacking the U.S. Capitol is being used as evidence against him, a federal detention memorandum shows.

That memorandum, obtained by News4 Investigates, was filed to try and keep Munchel in federal custody and details how federal agents found 15 firearms in his apartment in Nashville, including a sniper rifle with a tripod.

The filing also claims that Munchel stashed weapons outside the capitol before entering.

Munchel became known as the "zip tie guy" on social media after being spotted inside the Capitol carrying zip ties in the halls of Congress.

In the filing, agents detail what they found during a search warrant inside Munchel's home, including 15 firearms, assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, other rifles, shotguns, and pistols, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The filing shows agents also located a drum-style magazine elsewhere in residence.

Agents also found items that helped identify Munchel from video and photographs of the riot, including a vest with the Punisher symbol and Tennessee's state with a thin blue line.

In the filing, agents refer to the iPhone video that Munchel mounted to his chest.

According to that filing, Munchel, along with his mother Lisa Eisenhart, spoke with a Sunday Times newspaper reporter.

Eisenhart is quoted saying, "This country was founded on revolution. If they're going to take every legitimate means from us, and we can't even express ourselves on the internet, we won't even be able to speak freely, what is America for? I'd rather die as a 57-year-old woman than live under oppression. I'd rather die and would rather fight."

According to Munchel's own iPhone video, the filing describes that he and Eisenhart stood outside the capitol and encountered several 'Oath Keepers,' a militia group distrustful of the government.

The filing says that Munchel recognized one of the 'Oath Keepers' and said in affirmation. 'Oath Keepers,' and fist bumps with one of the men.

According to the filing, Eisenhart claims they will go to federal prison if they enter the capital with weapons.

Munchel, according to the video, states, "Yeah, that's why I'm not going in there."

"Let's go put it – we can put em' in the backpacks," Eisenhart responds.

According to the filing, Munchel can be heard saying he needs to "take my weapons off before I go in there."

According to the filing, Munchel and Eisenhart retreat through the crowd to a location where a tactical bag and other items appear to have been stashed.

The filing claims that Eisenhart comments on how the story of how they got into the capitol will be great "who got us in the house."

According to the video, Munchel says to the rioters, "Don't break sh*t. No vandalizing sh*t. We ain't no God damn Antifa, mother****ers."

At some point, according to the filing, Munchel spots plastic handcuffs on a table and said, "Zip ties. I need to get me some of them mother****ers."

According to the filing, Munchel and Eisenhart entered the Senate, where the rioters can be heard saying: "Anybody home?" "They went into the tunnels," "Where'd you go?" "They're cowards!" "Are you afraid?" and "Treason!"

The video claims that Munchel yelled out that he wanted the gavel.

The filing claims as they attempt to leave, Eisenhart said, "Don't carry the zip ties, just get 'em out of their hand, out of [unintelligible] get 'em out of our hands."

The filing describes Munchel as a flight risk because of the steps he took to hide after the riot, including deleting his social media pages and "gave his cell phone to his associate."

