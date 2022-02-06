MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Officers responded to a domestic situation at a home in Mt. Juliet early Sunday morning.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, officers arrived at a home on Cypress Glen Drive around 2:30 a.m. after a 911 call and witnessed a man pull a woman inside the home.
Repeated requests by officers to the suspect to exit the home were ignored, leading to crisis negotiators and a special response team being called to the scene, police said.
Response Team members made contact with the 39-year-old suspect around 4:15 a.m., convincing him to exit the home and he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported, according to police.
The suspect remains in custody and has been booked into the Wilson County Jail.
