NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) would like to share tips on how to have a fun and safe Halloween this year.
THP is offering the following tips for drivers, parents, children and adults.
For drivers:
- Slow down and watch for children walking on roads, medians and curbs.
- Be extra alert when pulling in and out of driveways.
- Be especially alert for children darting out from between parked cars and from behind bushes and shrubs. They're excited and may not be paying attention
- Do not pass other cars that have stopped in the roadway as they could be dropping off children.
- If you are driving to a Halloween party, put your mask on after you park your car.
- Never drink and drive on Halloween night or any night. If you are partying, designate a driver.
For parents:
- Adults should accompany their children at all times and supervise their "trick or treat" activities.
- Teach children to "stop, look left-right-left, and listen" before they cross the street.
- Instruct children to stay on sidewalks and to cross only at corners or crosswalks.
- Use a flashlight and wear retro-reflective strips or patches on your clothing or costume to be more visible to drivers.
- Be certain that the mask does not obstruct vision or hearing.
- Ensure that costumes do not impede walking or driving ability.
For children and adults:
- Require children to wear retro-reflective materials and carry a flashlight at dawn and dusk and in other low-light situations, like rainy or foggy weather.
- Before crossing a street, stop at the curb or edge of the road and look left, right and left again to be certain no cars are coming. Continue to check for traffic while on the street.
- Walk - never run - from house to house or across the road.
- Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks.
- When crossing at an intersection with a traffic light, be sure to watch for turning cars. Obey all pedestrian signals.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.
In addition to THP, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is also offering safety tips for families to protect their loved ones with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses.
- Don't leave your loved one alone to give out candy. Having strangers continually knocking on the door in costumes can possibly be frightening, confusing and/or disruptive. Have someone there to help them or make arrangements for the person to go to a relative or friend's house to engage with trick or treaters.
- Keep the lights on in your home. A dark home makes it look like no one is inside, making it a possible target for burglars or vandals. Turn on interior and exterior lights and keep candy outside your door for trick or treaters with a sign that reads "Please Take One".
- Don't let trick or treaters inside your home, unless the person at the door is someone you know well. Even someone with a child asking to use the restroom or phone could be scoping out the home to come back later with criminal intent.
- Help the person relax. Halloween is filled with distractions and stimuli, and some can be upsetting or frightening to someone living with dementia. Play soothing music or engage in a quiet activity can help the person if they become agitated.
- Avoid exposure to interactive decorations. Decorations that talk or scream when someone passes by, as well as decorations with flashing and/or flickering lights can be frightening for someone living with dementia and lead them to wander away, even from their own home. Non-interactive decorations can also be potentially scary and upsetting.
Families with questions about caring for someone living with Alzheimer's is can call AFA's Hotline at 866-232-8484 or online at www.alzfdn.org to talk to a licensed social worker. The Helpline is open seven days a week.
